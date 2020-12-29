Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Federated Hermes from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federated Hermes from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Federated Hermes from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

FHI stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Federated Hermes has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $38.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.22.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The business had revenue of $364.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Federated Hermes will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,509,152. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $31,246.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,721 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 41.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 13.9% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 75.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.