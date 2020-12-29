Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.
GSM stock opened at $1.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $262.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.83. Ferroglobe has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $2.22.
Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $262.67 million for the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 15.30%.
About Ferroglobe
Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.
