Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

GSM stock opened at $1.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $262.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.83. Ferroglobe has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $2.22.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $262.67 million for the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 15.30%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe during the second quarter worth $33,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 7.2% in the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 250,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 16,826 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 52.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 267,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 91,467 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the third quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 1,059.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 548,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 501,477 shares in the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

