Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

FNF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NYSE:FNF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.93. The stock had a trading volume of 24,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,218. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.53. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Fidelity National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.28.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 25,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 40,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 310,478 shares in the company, valued at $11,953,403. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,365 shares of company stock worth $7,750,334 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

