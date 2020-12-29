Financial Comparison: Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) and NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC)

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) and NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Precigen and NanoViricides’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precigen -321.21% -105.68% -25.27% NanoViricides N/A -43.79% -38.50%

Precigen has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NanoViricides has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Precigen and NanoViricides’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precigen $90.72 million 21.59 -$322.32 million ($0.88) -12.00 NanoViricides N/A N/A -$13.45 million N/A N/A

NanoViricides has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Precigen.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.3% of Precigen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.0% of NanoViricides shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.7% of Precigen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of NanoViricides shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Precigen and NanoViricides, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precigen 0 0 2 0 3.00 NanoViricides 0 0 0 0 N/A

Precigen currently has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8.90%. Given Precigen’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Precigen is more favorable than NanoViricides.

Summary

Precigen beats NanoViricides on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc. discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies. In addition, the company offers UltraVector platform that incorporates advanced DNA construction technologies and computational models to design and assemble genetic components into complex gene expression programs; mbIL15, a gene that enhances functional characteristics of immune cells; Sleeping Beauty, a non-viral transposon/transposase system; AttSite recombinases, which breaks and rejoins DNA at specific sequences; AdenoVerse technology platform, a library of engineered adenovector serotypes; and L. lactis is a food-grade bacterium. Additionally, it provides RheoSwitch inducible gene switch that provides quantitative dose-proportionate regulation of the amount and timing of target protein expression; kill switches to selectively eliminate cell therapies in vivo; UltraCAR-T platform for the treatment of cancer; AdenoVerse Immunotherapy, a library of proprietary adenovectors for the gene delivery; and ActoBiotics platform, genetically modified bacteria that deliver proteins and peptides at mucosal sites. Precigen, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.; Ares Trading S.A.; Oragenics, Inc.; Intrexon T1D Partners, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC; Fibrocell Science, Inc.; OvaXon, LLC; S & I Ophthalmic, LLC; Harvest start-up entities; and Surterra Holdings, Inc. The company was formerly known as Intrexon Corporation and changed its name to Precigen, Inc. in January 2020. Precigen, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

About NanoViricides

NanoViricides, Inc., a nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. Its products pipeline includes HerpeCide Dermal Topical and Eye Drops for the treatment of shingles, PHN, chickenpox, herpes, recurrent herpes labialis, genital herpes, and ocular herpes keratitis; and HerpeCide IntraOcular Injection for viral acute retinal necrosis. The company also develops FluCide Broad-Spectrum Anti-Influenza nanoviricide, which is injectable for hospitalized patients and oral for outpatients; Nanoviricide eye drops for viral diseases of the external eye; DengueCide for treatment of all types of Dengue viruses; and HIVCide that is an escape-resistant anti-HIV nanoviricide. In addition, it is also involved in research and development of other nanoviricides drug projects for treatment of different viruses and indications; and HerpeCide program expansion drug projects for different herpes viruses for different indications. NanoViricides, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Shelton, Connecticut.

