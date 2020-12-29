Financial Contrast: Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) vs. Hutech21 (OTCMKTS:CLGZF)

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) and Hutech21 (OTCMKTS:CLGZF) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Information Services Group has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hutech21 has a beta of -0.06, indicating that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Information Services Group and Hutech21, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Information Services Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Hutech21 0 0 0 0 N/A

Information Services Group currently has a consensus target price of $3.58, indicating a potential upside of 14.95%. Given Information Services Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Information Services Group is more favorable than Hutech21.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Information Services Group and Hutech21’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Information Services Group $265.76 million 0.56 $3.34 million $0.16 19.44 Hutech21 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Information Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hutech21.

Profitability

This table compares Information Services Group and Hutech21’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Information Services Group 1.37% 8.44% 3.44% Hutech21 N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.9% of Information Services Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of Information Services Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Information Services Group beats Hutech21 on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc. engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries. The company was founded by Michael P. Connors in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Hutech21 Company Profile

Hutech21 Co., Ltd. manufactures and supplies cost-effective and advanced telecommunication, broadcasting coverage extension solutions for worldwide cellular operators and television broadcasters. The company was founded on May 3, 2001 and is headquartered in Rathwell, Canada.

