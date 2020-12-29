Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) were up 6.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.85. Approximately 10,555 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 6,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Finnair Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average is $0.64.

Finnair Oyj provides passenger and cargo airline services to various destinations between Asia and Europe. It also offers tours packages under its Aurinkomatkat and Finnair Holidays brands. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 59 aircraft, which included 32 owned by Finnair Aircraft Finance Oy, and 27 under lease.

