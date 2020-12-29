FinNexus Price Hits $0.13 (FNX)

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. FinNexus has a market cap of $2.24 million and approximately $205,856.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FinNexus token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000478 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FinNexus has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00043460 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005287 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.45 or 0.00291026 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00029728 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00016075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003759 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $568.37 or 0.02135640 BTC.

About FinNexus

FinNexus (FNX) is a token. Its genesis date was August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 382,780,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,559,724 tokens. FinNexus’ official message board is medium.com/finnexus . FinNexus’ official website is www.finnexus.io . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FinNexus

FinNexus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FinNexus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FinNexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

