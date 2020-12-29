First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to post $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. First Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. First Bancorp had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $76.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.19 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FBNC. Stephens began coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. G.Research cut shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Gabelli cut shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

FBNC traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $33.24. The company had a trading volume of 122,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,514. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $40.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.66 million, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.23%.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $243,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,489.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $1,020,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,181,192.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBNC. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $2,897,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 7.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,288,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,325,000 after purchasing an additional 93,272 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 655.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 100,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 87,221 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 95.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after buying an additional 84,839 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. Institutional investors own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

