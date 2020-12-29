First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Trading Down 3.9%

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF)’s share price fell 3.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.71 and last traded at $11.71. 330 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.19.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.66.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FCXXF)

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.