FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of FirstCash from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $86.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstCash from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.75.

NYSE FCFS opened at $70.65 on Monday. FirstCash has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $90.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.77.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $359.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.27 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FirstCash in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,690,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 0.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,543 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in FirstCash by 237.6% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 8,572 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in FirstCash by 147.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 89,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,122,000 after buying an additional 53,344 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

