Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Flex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Flex reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flex will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Flex.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Flex had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

FLEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Flex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.69.

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.57. 251,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,865,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.46. Flex has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.72.

In other Flex news, CAO David P. Bennett sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $56,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Francois Barbier sold 57,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $977,915.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,517 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,872. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLEX. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,123,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Flex in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,421,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Flex in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,807,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Flex by 403.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,569,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Flex in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,915,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

