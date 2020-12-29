FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund (NASDAQ:MBSD) Stock Price Down 0.1%

FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund (NASDAQ:MBSD)’s share price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.99 and last traded at $23.99. Approximately 5,494 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 17,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.01.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.13.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund in the second quarter worth about $211,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund by 28.2% in the third quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 18,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund by 18.9% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 27,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund by 17.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund in the third quarter worth about $1,519,000.

