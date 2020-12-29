Flowchain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $24,639.00 (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 29th. Flowchain has a market cap of $11,880.86 and approximately $24,639.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Flowchain has traded 20.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Flowchain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges including DigiFinex and IDAX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00042804 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00005312 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003693 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.21 or 0.00284123 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00016056 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00028664 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $565.49 or 0.02080954 BTC.

Flowchain Token Profile

Flowchain is a token. It was first traded on September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 881,836 tokens. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin . Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co

Buying and Selling Flowchain

Flowchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

