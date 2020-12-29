Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $955.86 Million

Equities analysts expect Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) to announce sales of $955.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Flowserve’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $963.00 million and the lowest is $946.80 million. Flowserve reported sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full year sales of $3.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Flowserve.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $924.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.42 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

FLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Flowserve from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Flowserve from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLS. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Flowserve by 267.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Flowserve during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Flowserve during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Flowserve during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Flowserve by 88.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,400. Flowserve has a 52 week low of $18.98 and a 52 week high of $51.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Recommended Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flowserve (FLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.