Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Forrester Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NASDAQ FORR opened at $42.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.49. Forrester Research has a one year low of $22.45 and a one year high of $50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.60 million, a P/E ratio of 60.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $108.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.50 million. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 2.75%. Equities analysts expect that Forrester Research will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Scott Chouinard sold 11,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $456,975.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $208,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $972,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,654 shares of company stock worth $1,441,813 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FORR. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Forrester Research by 4.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Forrester Research by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Forrester Research by 8.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Forrester Research by 160.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Forrester Research by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Products, Research, and SiriusDecisions segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

