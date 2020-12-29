ForTube (FOR) Price Tops $0.0154 on Top Exchanges

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. In the last week, ForTube has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. One ForTube token can currently be purchased for about $0.0154 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. ForTube has a total market capitalization of $6.76 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00042602 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005322 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003807 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.75 or 0.00287250 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00015975 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00028483 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

ForTube Token Profile

ForTube is a token. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 tokens. The official website for ForTube is for.tube/home . ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ForTube is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

Buying and Selling ForTube

ForTube can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ForTube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ForTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

