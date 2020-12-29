Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.03.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC boosted their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day moving average of $6.42. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $8.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 58.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $83.44 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 83.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. 36.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Further Reading: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.