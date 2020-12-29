Fountain (FTN) Price Reaches $0.0071 on Major Exchanges

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 29th. Fountain has a total market cap of $627,212.18 and $3,019.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fountain token can now be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and CoinTiger. During the last seven days, Fountain has traded 24.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fountain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00026994 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00143062 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.27 or 0.00207374 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $161.18 or 0.00604683 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.96 or 0.00326257 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00018734 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00055509 BTC.

Fountain Profile

Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 tokens. The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub . The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub

Buying and Selling Fountain

Fountain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fountain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fountain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fountain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.