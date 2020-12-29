FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Stock Price Down 11.8%

Shares of FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) traded down 11.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.29 and last traded at $2.32. 507,291 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 368,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

Separately, ValuEngine cut FreightCar America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $36.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.63.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The transportation company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 54.13% and a negative net margin of 69.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FreightCar America, Inc. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James R. Meyer purchased 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $45,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,555 shares in the company, valued at $604,358.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James R. Meyer purchased 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $44,550.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 209,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,928.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 50,500 shares of company stock worth $114,230. 7.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAIL. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in FreightCar America in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in FreightCar America by 26.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 36,646 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in FreightCar America by 73.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in FreightCar America in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in FreightCar America in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

About FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL)

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including covered hopper cars; open top hoppers; coil gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flat cars; and non-intermodal flat cars.

