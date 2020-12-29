FTI Foodtech International Inc. (FTI.V) (CVE:FTI) Shares Gap Down to $0.14

FTI Foodtech International Inc. (FTI.V) (CVE:FTI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.14, but opened at $0.13. FTI Foodtech International Inc. (FTI.V) shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 33,210 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.17. The firm has a market cap of C$1.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75.

In other FTI Foodtech International Inc. (FTI.V) news, Director Gary Hullah sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.42, for a total value of C$42,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,000 shares in the company, valued at C$26,460.

FTI Foodtech International Inc engages in the resale of liquidation merchandise. It exchanges goods on barter exchanges for which transactions are tendered using barter exchange dollars. The company also focuses on developing FLASH coins for the barter and food industries. In addition, it engages in the surplus goods business.

