FTX Token Price Tops $5.55 on Major Exchanges (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. During the last week, FTX Token has traded up 13.5% against the dollar. One FTX Token token can now be bought for $5.55 or 0.00020541 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEx and BitMax. FTX Token has a total market cap of $523.24 million and approximately $13.27 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00043491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005214 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003716 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.27 or 0.00286188 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00016231 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00028282 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003705 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $566.43 or 0.02097909 BTC.

FTX Token Profile

FTX Token (FTT) is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 tokens. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com . The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx

Buying and Selling FTX Token

FTX Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

