Fulton Financial Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Fulton Financial has raised its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Fulton Financial has a payout ratio of 49.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Fulton Financial to earn $0.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.2%.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Fulton Financial has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $17.75.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $220.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.95 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fulton Financial will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FULT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fulton Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.