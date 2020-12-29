Fusion (FSN) Achieves Market Cap of $7.19 Million

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last week, Fusion has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. One Fusion token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000533 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Cobinhood, Bibox and Liquid. Fusion has a market capitalization of $7.19 million and $1.27 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,168.29 or 0.97212654 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Fusion Profile

Fusion (FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 65,865,137 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,295,380 tokens. The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Fusion

Fusion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox, Hotbit, Cobinhood, Ethfinex and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

