GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Receives $88.16 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.16.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GDS. Zacks Investment Research raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on GDS in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on GDS from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDS. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in GDS by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of GDS by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of GDS by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. 65.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GDS traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.52. 5,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,293,616. GDS has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $100.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($1.31). GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. Research analysts predict that GDS will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

