General Moly (GMOLQ) and Its Competitors Head-To-Head Analysis

General Moly (OTCMKTS: GMOLQ) is one of 101 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare General Moly to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get General Moly alerts:

4.1% of General Moly shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.9% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of General Moly shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

General Moly has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, General Moly’s competitors have a beta of 0.60, indicating that their average stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for General Moly and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General Moly 0 0 0 0 N/A General Moly Competitors 660 1894 2022 107 2.34

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 3.81%. Given General Moly’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe General Moly has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares General Moly and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Moly N/A 104.15% 16.12% General Moly Competitors -187.62% 3.03% 0.06%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares General Moly and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio General Moly N/A -$7.88 million -0.50 General Moly Competitors $4.95 billion $616.32 million -1.16

General Moly’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than General Moly. General Moly is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

General Moly Company Profile

General Moly, Inc., together with its subsidiary, Eureka Moly, LLC, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for molybdenum and copper deposits. It primarily has an 80% interest in the Mt. Hope project consisting of 13 patented lode claims and one mill site claim with proven and probable molybdenum reserves totaling approximately 1.4 billion pounds located in Eureka County, Nevada. General Moly, Inc. was incorporated in 1925 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado. On November 18, 2020, General Moly, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for General Moly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Moly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.