GeoCoin Price Reaches $0.23 on Exchanges (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. GeoCoin has a market capitalization of $733,371.13 and approximately $7,817.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One GeoCoin token can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000829 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.35 or 0.00464963 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,769.45 or 0.99824132 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004865 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007201 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00019695 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00013418 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002689 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GeoCoin (CRYPTO:GEO) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

GeoCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

