Global Payments Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 12,111 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,138% compared to the typical daily volume of 978 call options.

GPN stock opened at $208.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $105.54 and a 1-year high of $209.89. The stock has a market cap of $62.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.69.

In related news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $202,723.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,399.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.93, for a total transaction of $96,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,746.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,064 shares of company stock worth $386,769 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 1,181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,319,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,733,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,492,000 after purchasing an additional 100,617 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Global Payments by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in Global Payments by 139.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 163,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,062,000 after purchasing an additional 95,305 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

