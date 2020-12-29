GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Price Reaches $0.0608 on Exchanges

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 29th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for $0.0608 or 0.00000224 BTC on major exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $39,577.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,174.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $731.26 or 0.02690995 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.93 or 0.00470758 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.85 or 0.01291110 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $161.89 or 0.00595727 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004994 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.19 or 0.00239908 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00020991 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000082 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

