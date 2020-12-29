Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) SVP Sells $132,300.00 in Stock

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $132,300.00.

GMED traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.23. 408,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,435. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.90, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.72. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $66.65.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.71 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 2,178.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 752 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter valued at $64,000. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GMED. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.06.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

