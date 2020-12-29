GoByte Hits Market Capitalization of $144,983.50 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 30.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. GoByte has a total market cap of $144,983.50 and $6,731.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GoByte has traded down 37.7% against the U.S. dollar. One GoByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0160 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000048 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003753 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 50.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001290 BTC.

About GoByte

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,050,504 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

GoByte Coin Trading

GoByte can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

