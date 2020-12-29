Golden Share Resources Co. (GSH.V) (CVE:GSH) Shares Gap Down to $0.12

Golden Share Resources Co. (GSH.V) (CVE:GSH) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.11. Golden Share Resources Co. (GSH.V) shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 7,566 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50.

Golden Share Resources Co. (GSH.V) Company Profile (CVE:GSH)

Golden Share Resources Corporation, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Berens River project located to the north of Red Lake in northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Band-Ore project located to the west of the town of Thunder Bay in the province of Ontario.

