Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.44.

Several analysts have issued reports on GSBD shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

In related news, Director Carlos E. Evans acquired 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.71 per share, for a total transaction of $49,880.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,284.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 22,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 10,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 462.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 22,237 shares during the last quarter. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSBD traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $19.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,198. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.63 and a beta of 1.42. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $31.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 million. Equities analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.91%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

