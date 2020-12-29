GoldMint (MNTP) Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. GoldMint has a market capitalization of $218,605.03 and $1,226.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldMint coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000409 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GoldMint has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00041405 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003596 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.21 or 0.00290956 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00015502 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00027330 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003583 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $568.64 or 0.02037340 BTC.

GoldMint Coin Profile

MNTP is a coin. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io . The official website for GoldMint is www.goldmint.io . GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

GoldMint Coin Trading

GoldMint can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldMint using one of the exchanges listed above.

