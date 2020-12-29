GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Stock Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.45

GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.45 and traded as high as $18.85. GraniteShares Gold Trust shares last traded at $18.62, with a volume of 338,802 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jordan Park Group LLC grew its stake in GraniteShares Gold Trust by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 10,464,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,215,000 after buying an additional 1,056,226 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust by 100.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,254,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637,141 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust by 42.8% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,323,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,280 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust by 439.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,237,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,263 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in GraniteShares Gold Trust by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,108,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,793,000 after purchasing an additional 114,803 shares during the last quarter.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.