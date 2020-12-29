GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Stock Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.45

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2020

GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.45 and traded as high as $18.85. GraniteShares Gold Trust shares last traded at $18.62, with a volume of 338,802 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jordan Park Group LLC grew its stake in GraniteShares Gold Trust by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 10,464,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,215,000 after buying an additional 1,056,226 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust by 100.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,254,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637,141 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust by 42.8% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,323,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,280 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust by 439.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,237,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,263 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in GraniteShares Gold Trust by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,108,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,793,000 after purchasing an additional 114,803 shares during the last quarter.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit