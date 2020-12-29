Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 213.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,557,912 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,742,491 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.25% of Huntington Bancshares worth $23,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HBAN. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 292.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 532.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HBAN. Raymond James boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Wedbush raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.18.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $12.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.33 and its 200 day moving average is $10.24. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. Huntington Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $508,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,180,155.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

