Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,463 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.10% of Ameren worth $18,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in Ameren in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Ameren by 50.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Ameren in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Ameren by 646.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 126.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AEE opened at $76.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.20. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $58.74 and a one year high of $87.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,300 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $491,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.89.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

