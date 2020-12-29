Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $21.04 Million Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 809,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,922 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $21,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OKE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ONEOK by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,850,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,722,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,633 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ONEOK by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,271,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,621 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc increased its position in ONEOK by 389.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,942,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,868 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its position in ONEOK by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,855,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,900 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.73.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $38.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.02 and a 200-day moving average of $30.98. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

