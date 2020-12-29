Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $24.12 Million Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 117,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,484 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $24,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Shares of VRSN opened at $216.80 on Tuesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.77 and a 52-week high of $221.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.37. The firm has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.87.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. The business had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. VeriSign’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.69, for a total value of $132,217.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,946,576.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $1,293,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 848,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,990,441.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,670 shares of company stock valued at $9,359,121 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VRSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised VeriSign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.80.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.