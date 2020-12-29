Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,528 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of Aptiv worth $21,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Aptiv by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $128.14 on Tuesday. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $130.04. The company has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.65.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lowered Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Aptiv from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.63.

In other news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total transaction of $418,360.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,607,825.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.