Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,973 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.08% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $20,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at about $731,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 165.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 13,836 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Cleveland Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.64.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 21,979 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $1,078,289.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 242,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,898,668.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 30,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $1,504,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,556,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 375,376 shares of company stock worth $18,845,347. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $49.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.77.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

