Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 5,260 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 418,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,260 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $23,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 145.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEG. Bank of America upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

NYSE PEG opened at $57.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $34.75 and a 12 month high of $62.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.90.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $105,468.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,667,642.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

