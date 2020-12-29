Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.75

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.75 and last traded at C$2.41, with a volume of 2606046 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.49.

GRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Pi Financial boosted their price target on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$1.25 to C$1.60 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$1.30 to C$1.60 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$1.65 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Haywood Securities raised their target price on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a research report on Thursday, November 26th.

The stock has a market cap of C$264.62 million and a PE ratio of -91.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.72 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Greenlane Renewables Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Company Profile (CVE:GRN)

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

