Gresham House Strategic plc (GHS.L) (LON:GHS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,370.00

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2020

Shares of Gresham House Strategic plc (GHS.L) (LON:GHS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,370 ($17.90) and last traded at GBX 1,360 ($17.77), with a volume of 25612 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,340 ($17.51).

The stock has a market cap of £48.27 million and a PE ratio of 14.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,242.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,078.61.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.10 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 1%. Gresham House Strategic plc (GHS.L)’s payout ratio is currently 0.22%.

Gresham House Strategic plc (GHS.L) Company Profile (LON:GHS)

Gresham House Strategic plc, formerly SPARK Ventures plc, is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company invests primarily in the United Kingdom and European smaller public companies, applying private equity type of techniques and due diligence, alongside a value investment philosophy to construct a portfolio.

