Grin Trading 56.2% Lower This Week (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 29th. Grin has a total market cap of $18.26 million and $11.28 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Grin has traded down 56.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, BitForex, KuCoin and LBank.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000136 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

OctoCoin (888) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Grin Profile

GRIN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 61,418,100 coins. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org

Buying and Selling Grin

Grin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, LBank, Bisq, KuCoin, BitForex, Hotbit and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.