Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.26

Shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.26 and last traded at $11.26, with a volume of 89 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $437.07 million for the quarter.

About Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM)

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Simec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Simec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.