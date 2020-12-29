GT Gold Corp. (GTT.V) (CVE:GTT) Insider The K2 Principal Fund L.P. Buys 25,600 Shares

GT Gold Corp. (GTT.V) (CVE:GTT) insider The K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired 25,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,723.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,758,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$29,241,897.48.

The K2 Principal Fund L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 23rd, The K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased 34,300 shares of GT Gold Corp. (GTT.V) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$68,250.14.

Shares of GTT stock opened at C$2.00 on Tuesday. GT Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.67 and a 52-week high of C$2.25. The stock has a market cap of C$260.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.58.

GT Gold Corp. (GTT.V) (CVE:GTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 27th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that GT Gold Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

About GT Gold Corp. (GTT.V)

GT Gold Corp. primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper. Its flagship property is the Tatogga property covering an area of 46,827 hectares, which is located in the northwestern British Columbia.

