Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Sets New 12-Month High at $34.35

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2020

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.35 and last traded at $34.31, with a volume of 4596 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.15.

Several analysts have weighed in on HLMAF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Halma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04 and a beta of 0.72.

About Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF)

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit