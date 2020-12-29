Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Sets New 12-Month High at $34.35

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.35 and last traded at $34.31, with a volume of 4596 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.15.

Several analysts have weighed in on HLMAF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Halma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04 and a beta of 0.72.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

