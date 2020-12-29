HARD Protocol (HARD) Price Reaches $0.47

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One HARD Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00001697 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HARD Protocol has traded down 27.7% against the dollar. HARD Protocol has a total market cap of $18.87 million and $2.09 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00027351 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00135669 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.82 or 0.00189935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $164.41 or 0.00591226 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.74 or 0.00315519 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00019890 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00053910 BTC.

HARD Protocol Profile

HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io

Buying and Selling HARD Protocol

HARD Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HARD Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HARD Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

