Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Tops $3.88 on Exchanges

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Over the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 21.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $55.11 million and $1.06 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.88 or 0.00013808 BTC on major exchanges.

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,220,020 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Haven Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

