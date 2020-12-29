Head to Head Review: Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) versus RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA)

Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) and RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Universal Security Instruments and RADA Electronic Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Security Instruments $14.80 million 0.48 -$5.81 million N/A N/A RADA Electronic Industries $44.33 million 9.98 -$2.03 million ($0.05) -204.00

RADA Electronic Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Security Instruments.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.8% of RADA Electronic Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of Universal Security Instruments shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of RADA Electronic Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Security Instruments and RADA Electronic Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Security Instruments -39.43% -80.21% -43.07% RADA Electronic Industries -0.18% 0.02% 0.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Universal Security Instruments and RADA Electronic Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Security Instruments 0 0 0 0 N/A RADA Electronic Industries 0 0 2 0 3.00

RADA Electronic Industries has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.94%. Given RADA Electronic Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe RADA Electronic Industries is more favorable than Universal Security Instruments.

Risk & Volatility

Universal Security Instruments has a beta of 2.26, meaning that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RADA Electronic Industries has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RADA Electronic Industries beats Universal Security Instruments on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Security Instruments

Universal Security Instruments, Inc., together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices. The company provides its products to wholesale distributors; chain, discount, and television retailers; home center stores; catalog and mail order companies; electrical and lighting distributors, and manufactured housing companies; and other distributors. It also sells its products through independent sales organizations and sales representatives, as well as through its own sales catalogs and brochures, and Website. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Owings Mills, Maryland.

About RADA Electronic Industries

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions. The company also provides avionics solutions, such as mission data recorders and debriefing solutions and HUD video cameras; avionics for unmanned aircraft vehicles (UAVs) comprising interface control processors, engine control computers, payload management computers, and others; and compact MEMS-based multiple-sensor aided inertial navigation systems (INS) for UAVs and backup INS for manned aircraft. In addition, it offers land-based tactical radars for defense forces and critical infrastructure protection solutions. The company has strategic relationships with Embraer S.A., Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Elbit Systems Ltd., Leonardo DRS, Ascent Vision Technologies, and Boeing Defense, Space & Security. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Netanya, Israel.

